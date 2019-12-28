Sindh government behind gas crisis in the province: Minister for energy Omar Ayub

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th December, 2019) Minister for energy Omar Ayub has accused Sindh government of creating gas crisis in the province."Sindh government is behind ongoing gas crisis in Sindh province.

It is Sindh government created crisis as Sindh government is not providing way for laying 2 gas lines, Umar Ayub said this here.He held Sindh government has also refused to import LNG under article 158 of the constitution .Sindh government has done sheer injustice with people of Sindh by not giving right of way to Sui Southern for laying gas pipeline.

Umar Ayub said abrupt increase in cold has lowered gas pressure.

Therefore, gas supply has been increased by 12 percent this year keeping in view weather condition.He remarked " we are ready to cooperate with Sindh government which should not punish people of Sindh for its own arbitrary decisions .He stated if Sindh government provides requisite way to Sui Northern we will sort out gas crisis by building gas pipeline.