UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Government Behind Gas Crisis In The Province: Minister For Energy Omar Ayub

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 01:07 PM

Sindh government behind gas crisis in the province: Minister for energy Omar Ayub

Minister for energy Omar Ayub has accused Sindh government of creating gas crisis in the province."Sindh government is behind ongoing gas crisis in Sindh province

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th December, 2019) Minister for energy Omar Ayub has accused Sindh government of creating gas crisis in the province."Sindh government is behind ongoing gas crisis in Sindh province.

It is Sindh government created crisis as Sindh government is not providing way for laying 2 gas lines, Umar Ayub said this here.He held Sindh government has also refused to import LNG under article 158 of the constitution .Sindh government has done sheer injustice with people of Sindh by not giving right of way to Sui Southern for laying gas pipeline.

Umar Ayub said abrupt increase in cold has lowered gas pressure.

Therefore, gas supply has been increased by 12 percent this year keeping in view weather condition.He remarked " we are ready to cooperate with Sindh government which should not punish people of Sindh for its own arbitrary decisions .He stated if Sindh government provides requisite way to Sui Northern we will sort out gas crisis by building gas pipeline.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Import Gas Crisis Gas Government

Recent Stories

Why You Won't Get the Flu and a Cold at the Same T ..

3 minutes ago

3 friends die in road mishap in Gujranwala

3 minutes ago

RWP will be made polio free till March 31, 2020

3 minutes ago

5 die, 10 injured bus overturns in Bahawalpur

3 minutes ago

China gifts 200 sets of ' King Gesar' to Pakistan ..

7 minutes ago

Entrepreneurs invited to invest in Hangzhou Qianta ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.