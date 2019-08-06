UrduPoint.com
Sindh Government , City Government Of Karachi Have Failed Completely: SC

Tue 06th August 2019

Senior judge of Supreme Court (SC) Justice Gulzar Ahmad has remarked provincial government of Sindh and city government of Karachi have failed completely.He further remarked heavy downpour hit Karachi in these days

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th August, 2019) Senior judge of Supreme Court (SC) Justice Gulzar Ahmad has remarked provincial government of Sindh and city government of Karachi have failed completely.He further remarked heavy downpour hit Karachi in these days.

We saw that some people were enjoying tea cup while sitting in Caf� Piala.A 3-mmeber bench of SC presided over by Justice Gulzar Ahmad took up the case pertaining to worse situation of Karachi after rain for hearing Tuesday.Advocate General (AG) Sindh and the relevant authorities appeared in the court.The court during the course of hearing expressed annoyance on performance of Sindh government and Karachi city government in connection with miserable situation in Karachi after rains.Justice Gulzar Ahmad while addressing AG Sindh and concerned authorities of Sindh and city governments remarked If federation interferes then you people are understanding what it means.

You people are unaware of seriousness of this matter. With regret, no one is implementing court's orders. Federation has now undertaken the task of cleaning Karachi. If Federal government fails then you know what will happen .AG Sindh informed the court that governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar had gone to Caf� Piala.

Justice Gulzar Ahmad remarked " Mayor Sahib had worn coat to avoid rain.

Mayor Karachi kept on enjoying rain by wearing rain coat. Sindh government kept on issuing directives while sitting in Bungalow. Some persons ascertained the information while sitting in office that how many casualties have taken place due to electric current.

So many people died during rainfall but it made no difference for them. Citizens are seeing every thing and you cannot imagine what effects it will entail.Justice Faisal Arab remarked " you know what was rating of Karachi in the decade of 1960.

In what condition Karachi is in now. It is matter of regret that court has to tell your responsibility to you.The court while addressing the AG Sindh remarked rain water is still there in the city.

It is heard the rains are expected within the next few days too. What will happen with the city. You people enjoy it and all the miseries are for common people. There is no option left with us except to serve contempt of court notice to chief minister Sindh.

Ask from chief minister Sindh and tell us if he is doing some thing or otherwise. If court is not satisfied then contempt of court notice will be issued to chief minister Sindh today.

