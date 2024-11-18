Sindh government committed to economic growth and farmer’s prosperity: Qasim Naveed Qamar

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2024 | 10:02 PM
Sindh Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for Investment and Public-Private Partnership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has reiterated the Sindh government's commitment to improving the province’s economy in line with the vision of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto
He said that the provincial government, under the guidance of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and the leadership of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, was implementing plans to improve the province's economy.
According to a handout, speaking at the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Divya Roller Flour Mills on the Hyderabad-Tando Mohammad Khan Road on Monday, he highlighted the benefits of this new facility. "The establishment of Divya Roller Flour Mills will safeguard local farmers’ produce and ensure timely compensation for their hard work," he said.
He emphasized that the use of modern machinery at the facility would encourage innovation in other industries. The Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF), under the Department of Investment, was actively supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to boost agricultural productivity and ensure farmers receive fair value for their crops.
Qasim Naveed Qamar further said, "The mills' establishment in an agricultural hub aligns with the Sindh government’s aim to provide farmers with easy access to facilities to minimize post-harvest losses." He assured that the government was also working to provide necessary support, including transport and cold storage facilities.
Highlighting the role of SMEs, he stated, "SMEs are crucial for job creation and economic growth. SEDF’s initiatives, such as markup subsidies and financial access, particularly for agriculture and agri-processing businesses, are paving the way for sustainable economic development"
The CEO of SEDF Khizar Pervaiz, was also present at the event, reaffirmed support for SMEs. He shared that SEDF has assisted over 150 SMEs, creating more than 3,000 jobs across Sindh and promoting sustainable growth. The event was attended by the CEO of Divya Roller Flour Mills Tara Chand, SEDF officials, local farmers and community members.
