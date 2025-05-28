Sindh Government Committed To Women’s Health, Well-being; Murad Ali Shah
Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2025 | 07:16 PM
On the occasion of the International Day of Action for Women’s Health, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving women’s health across the province
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) On the occasion of the International Day of Action for Women’s Health, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving women’s health across the province.
In his message on Wednesday, the Chief Minister stated, “This day serves as a reminder to highlight the health challenges women face and to encourage effective and sustained action to address them. A healthy woman is the foundation of a healthy society.”
Murad Ali Shah emphasized that the Sindh government has launched multiple programmes aimed at enhancing women’s health. “A comprehensive maternal and child health programme is underway across the province to safeguard the lives of mothers and newborns by providing them with essential healthcare services,” he said.
The CM highlighted that 23,185 Lady Health Workers have been deployed throughout Sindh to deliver healthcare services directly to women at their doorsteps. He also pointed out the success of the “National Health Support Programme,” which is being implemented with the support of the World Bank. “This programme primarily focuses on improving care for pregnant women, mothers, and newborns to ensure better health outcomes.”
“The efforts of the Sindh government are proving to be a milestone in the journey towards safeguarding women’s health, security, and well-being,” the Chief Minister concluded, reiterating his government’s resolve to continue prioritizing women’s health and empowerment for a stronger, healthier society.
