Sindh government decides field hospital at Expo center as Covid-19 vaccination center

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Government has decided in principle to use Expo Center, already being used as a facility to attend people affected with Covid 19 infection into a vaccination center for the vulnerable and at high risk segments.

According to a provincial health department official the provincial health minister, Dr. Azra Peechuho in this context visited the facility here Thursday and reviewed the arrangements being made, with specific reference to maintenance of cold chain.

This was said to be a crucial requirement for quality maintenance of the vaccine being arranged through different sources.

According to the official preference would be extended to Chinese companies in view of the proximity and also cost efficacy.

"This, however, does not mean that other manufacturers may be ignored as our objective is to have the vaccine with no compromise to quality and also in adequate numbers in terms of quantity," he said.

To a reply, he said arrangements are being fast finalized and that the process of vaccination would be completed accordingly with healthcare providers attending COVID 19 patients accorded top priority followed by senior citizens and so-forth.

The official said data of front line workers is in process of being compiled so that the most crucial force engaged in handling the situation are vaccinated in the very phase.