UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Government Decides Field Hospital At Expo Center As Covid-19 Vaccination Center

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Sindh government decides field hospital at Expo center as Covid-19 vaccination center

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Government has decided in principle to use Expo Center, already being used as a facility to attend people affected with Covid 19 infection into a vaccination center for the vulnerable and at high risk segments.

According to a provincial health department official the provincial health minister, Dr. Azra Peechuho in this context visited the facility here Thursday and reviewed the arrangements being made, with specific reference to maintenance of cold chain.

This was said to be a crucial requirement for quality maintenance of the vaccine being arranged through different sources.

According to the official preference would be extended to Chinese companies in view of the proximity and also cost efficacy.

"This, however, does not mean that other manufacturers may be ignored as our objective is to have the vaccine with no compromise to quality and also in adequate numbers in terms of quantity," he said.

To a reply, he said arrangements are being fast finalized and that the process of vaccination would be completed accordingly with healthcare providers attending COVID 19 patients accorded top priority followed by senior citizens and so-forth.

The official said data of front line workers is in process of being compiled so that the most crucial force engaged in handling the situation are vaccinated in the very phase.

Related Topics

Sindh China May National University Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Police arrested 14 people for taking part in attac ..

1 hour ago

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.31 per litre

1 hour ago

Aldar Properties sells Abu Dhabi Golf Complex incl ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Fleet Annual Efficiency Com ..

2 hours ago

UVAS BSL-3 Lab tests more than 100,000 COVID-19 su ..

2 hours ago

Kiwis’ fast bowler Neil Wagner ruled out of 2nd ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.