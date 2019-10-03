Sindh government decides to grant pay scale to constable, head constables, ASIs at par with Punjab police

(@imziishan)

Decision has been taken to grant grades to constables, head constables and ASI of Sindh at par with Punjab police .In Sindh ASI is in Grade 9 while in Punjab it is in Grade BPS-11

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd October, 2019) Decision has been taken to grant grades to constables, head constables and ASI of Sindh at par with Punjab police .In Sindh ASI is in Grade 9 while in Punjab it is in Grade BPS-11.

In Sindh Head constable is in Grade BS-7 while in Punjab it is in Grade BPS-9, meanwhile in Sindh PC is in Grade BS-5 while in Punjab it is in Grade 7.Chief Minister Sindh has approved the up-gradation of all PS, head constables and ASI of Sindh POLICE at par with Punjab police.CM also congratulated all police personnel and their families upon this promotion.Chief Minister said that he believes that all police personnel will work for the protection of public with full dedication, honesty..