Sindh government decides to organize girls, boys marathon

The Sindh government has decided to organize a girls and boys marathon in the Thar Desert, Mithi, said Sindh Minister of Sports, Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Sindh government has decided to organize a girls and boys marathon in the Thar Desert, Mithi, said Sindh Minister of Sports, Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar.

In a statement on Monday, he said that the Sindh government has decided to hold a two-day Thar Sports Festival in the Thar Desert, Mithi. Around 1,500 athletes will participate in the girls and boys marathon during the festival.

Additionally, the event will feature horse and camel races, tug-of-war, Kodi Kodi, girls' cricket, Vanjh Vati, and a musical night.

The sports festival will be held from February 26 to 27, while the opening ceremony will take place on February 26 at 10 a.m at the Marvi Cricket Ground in Mithi.

The Sports Minister further stated that for the first time, in the Thar Marathon, 600 girls and 900 boys will participate. He urged the people of Thar to actively participate in the sports festival.

According to the spokesperson, provincial ministers, elected representatives, Sindh Sports Secretary Abdul Aleem Lashari, Director Imdad Ali Abro, and others will attend the Thar Sports Festival.