Sindh Government Decides To Organize Girls, Boys Marathon
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 11:42 PM
The Sindh government has decided to organize a girls and boys marathon in the Thar Desert, Mithi, said Sindh Minister of Sports, Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Sindh government has decided to organize a girls and boys marathon in the Thar Desert, Mithi, said Sindh Minister of Sports, Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar.
In a statement on Monday, he said that the Sindh government has decided to hold a two-day Thar Sports Festival in the Thar Desert, Mithi. Around 1,500 athletes will participate in the girls and boys marathon during the festival.
Additionally, the event will feature horse and camel races, tug-of-war, Kodi Kodi, girls' cricket, Vanjh Vati, and a musical night.
The sports festival will be held from February 26 to 27, while the opening ceremony will take place on February 26 at 10 a.m at the Marvi Cricket Ground in Mithi.
The Sports Minister further stated that for the first time, in the Thar Marathon, 600 girls and 900 boys will participate. He urged the people of Thar to actively participate in the sports festival.
According to the spokesperson, provincial ministers, elected representatives, Sindh Sports Secretary Abdul Aleem Lashari, Director Imdad Ali Abro, and others will attend the Thar Sports Festival.
Recent Stories
PTI responsible for damaging system: Afzal
Speakers for youth role to foster peace, social cohesion
DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties
Faryal Talpur inquires about Sunjay Kumar
Court issues arrest warrants for suspects in attack on Sindh House
Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite
Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month
SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in army courts
'Monster Hunter' on prowl for new audiences as latest game drops
IHC achieves landmark growth in 2024, reinforcing Its position as global investm ..
Division bench's order challenged in deputy registrar contempt case
Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI responsible for damaging system: Afzal14 seconds ago
-
Speakers for youth role to foster peace, social cohesion15 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Kohat unveils peaceful Ramazan preparation plan15 seconds ago
-
DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties2 minutes ago
-
Faryal Talpur inquires about Sunjay Kumar17 seconds ago
-
Court issues arrest warrants for suspects in attack on Sindh House18 seconds ago
-
Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month5 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in army courts5 minutes ago
-
Division bench's order challenged in deputy registrar contempt case5 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds objection to PTI’s petition for Minar-e-Pakistan rally5 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan12 minutes ago
-
Murder suspect arrested in Muzaffargarh12 minutes ago