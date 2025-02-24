Open Menu

Sindh Government Decides To Organize Girls, Boys Marathon

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 11:42 PM

Sindh government decides to organize girls, boys marathon

The Sindh government has decided to organize a girls and boys marathon in the Thar Desert, Mithi, said Sindh Minister of Sports, Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Sindh government has decided to organize a girls and boys marathon in the Thar Desert, Mithi, said Sindh Minister of Sports, Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar.

In a statement on Monday, he said that the Sindh government has decided to hold a two-day Thar Sports Festival in the Thar Desert, Mithi. Around 1,500 athletes will participate in the girls and boys marathon during the festival.

Additionally, the event will feature horse and camel races, tug-of-war, Kodi Kodi, girls' cricket, Vanjh Vati, and a musical night.

The sports festival will be held from February 26 to 27, while the opening ceremony will take place on February 26 at 10 a.m at the Marvi Cricket Ground in Mithi.

The Sports Minister further stated that for the first time, in the Thar Marathon, 600 girls and 900 boys will participate. He urged the people of Thar to actively participate in the sports festival.

According to the spokesperson, provincial ministers, elected representatives, Sindh Sports Secretary Abdul Aleem Lashari, Director Imdad Ali Abro, and others will attend the Thar Sports Festival.

Recent Stories

PTI responsible for damaging system: Afzal

PTI responsible for damaging system: Afzal

14 seconds ago
 Speakers for youth role to foster peace, social co ..

Speakers for youth role to foster peace, social cohesion

15 seconds ago
 DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties

DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties

2 minutes ago
 Faryal Talpur inquires about Sunjay Kumar

Faryal Talpur inquires about Sunjay Kumar

17 seconds ago
 Court issues arrest warrants for suspects in attac ..

Court issues arrest warrants for suspects in attack on Sindh House

18 seconds ago
 Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariff ..

Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite

5 minutes ago
Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month

Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month

5 minutes ago
 SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in ar ..

SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in army courts

5 minutes ago
 'Monster Hunter' on prowl for new audiences as lat ..

'Monster Hunter' on prowl for new audiences as latest game drops

5 minutes ago
 IHC achieves landmark growth in 2024, reinforcing ..

IHC achieves landmark growth in 2024, reinforcing Its position as global investm ..

16 minutes ago
 Division bench's order challenged in deputy regist ..

Division bench's order challenged in deputy registrar contempt case

5 minutes ago
 Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariff ..

Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan