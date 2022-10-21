UrduPoint.com

Sindh Government Declares Oct 24 As Holiday For Hindu Community

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 07:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The Sindh Government on Friday declared October 24 as holiday for Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali for all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of Sindh Government, except those engaged in COVID-19 and flood relief duties.

A notification is also issued to this effect.

