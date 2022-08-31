UrduPoint.com

Sindh Government Doing Its Best To Beautify Karachi

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh Ali Ahmed Jan has said that the local government department of the Sindh government is working hard at all levels to make the city of Karachi beautiful and stable.

A ceremony was organized in Pune Panch Park regarding road construction and development through concrete blocks and a friendly meeting was held.

While talking, the Special Assistant said that the construction of a road with paving slabs by the Sindh Government's Click program in Orangi Town is a commendable process.

Before the construction of the road, there will be construction of drains, sewage lines, leakage of water lines and construction of green belts for the beauty of the highway.

The decision was taken to carry out the consultation with Aqah. The local residents appreciated the process of consulting the local residents regarding any construction, repair and provision of municipal resources by Click and West Municipality and said that this type of meeting is completely new for us.

The experience is that today, together with you, the regional youth and children had the opportunity to participate in healthy activities according to their wishes. The Department of Municipalities cannot be praised enough for this process. In the meeting organized with the support of (west), PS officials and people living in the area participated fully and declared it a welcome initiative.

APP,SSO

