Sindh Government donates relief goods for KP flood victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Sindh Government formally handed over relief goods for families affected by flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) KP chapter in a ceremony held at Governor House here on Monday.

Sindh Minister for Relief, Makhdoom Mahboob Zaman, officially presented the aid, accompanied by Sindh Relief Department Secretary Akhtar Hussain Bugti and PDMA Sindh Director General Salman Shah.

The relief package includes 100 water filtration plant units, 4,000 ration bags, and 15 trucks loaded with food and non-food items.

The food supplies consist of flour, pulses, milk, sugar, ghee, tea, and other essentials. These items will be distributed among families in Buner district and other flood-hit areas of the province.

The ceremony was attended by PPP Provincial President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, PRCS KP Vice Chairman Farzand Wazir, Principal Secretary to the Governor Muhammad Zubair, and other officials. On this occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Sindh Relief Department and PRCS KP.

Speaking at the event, Sindh Relief Minister Makhdoom Mahboob Zaman said that the relief assistance was being sent on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He assured that further aid would also be provided for the affected people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He added that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi are in constant contact to coordinate support, emphasizing that “the people of KP will not be left alone in this difficult time.”

PPP KP President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha and PRCS KP Vice Chairman Farzand Wazir expressed gratitude to the Sindh Government, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President Asif Ali Zardari, and the people of Sindh for their timely support.

They said that Sindh had earlier assisted the people of Kurram and had once again set an example of solidarity by extending help in this time of distress.