Sindh Government employees to get pay/pension of August, in advance

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The Sindh Government has decided to disburse full pay, allowances and pension in advance to all its employees for the month of August.

The salary shall be paid in advance on August 28, instead of September 01.

The full pay, allowance and pension in advance will also be paid to work-charged and contingent paid employees of Sindh Government, said a notification issued here Wednesday.