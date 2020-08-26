UrduPoint.com
Sindh Government Employees To Get Pay/pension Of August, In Advance

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:33 PM

Sindh Government employees to get pay/pension of August, in advance

The Sindh Government has decided to disburse full pay, allowances and pension in advance to all its employees for the month of August

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The Sindh Government has decided to disburse full pay, allowances and pension in advance to all its employees for the month of August.

The salary shall be paid in advance on August 28, instead of September 01.

The full pay, allowance and pension in advance will also be paid to work-charged and contingent paid employees of Sindh Government, said a notification issued here Wednesday.

