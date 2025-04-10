Sindh Government empowers Rural Communities with Solar Home Systems & Enterprise Development Fund

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) In a significant step towards improving the socio-economic conditions of rural communities, the Sindh Government distributed over 100 Solar Home Systems to eligible BISP beneficiary families in the taluka Kotdiji, district Khairpur on Thursday.

According to SRSO Spokesperson, Jamil Ahmed Soomro, the distribution ceremony organized by SRSO, attended by MPA Halar Khan Wassan, CEO of the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro, Regional General Manager Aumir Abbas Mangi, District Manager Muhammad Akram Sheikh and other dignitaries, also saw the disbursement of 31 Enterprise Development Fund cheques among women entrepreneurs under the People's Poverty Reduction Program.

MPA Barrister Hallar Wassan emphasized the Sindh Government's commitment to enhancing the lives of rural communities, particularly women, through various social and development programs.

The Sindh Rural Support Organization team highlighted the benefits of the project, which aims to provide sustainable energy solutions to beneficiaries and empower women entrepreneurs to establish and run their businesses.