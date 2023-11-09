Open Menu

Sindh Government Enacts Legislation To Raise Awareness About Child Protection: DC Mirpurkhas

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Sindh Government enacts legislation to raise awareness about child protection: DC Mirpurkhas

Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan on Thursday said that the Sindh government has enacted legislation by establishing a child protection agency to raise awareness about child protection

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan on Thursday said that the Sindh government has enacted legislation by establishing a child protection agency to raise awareness about child protection.

Speaking at a three-day training workshop on protection of children in the society in Mirpurkhas, Dr. Rashid Masood Khan said that children are like flowers and its their responsibility to protect them.

"Protection of children, prevention of early marriage of girls, Hindu Restrict Act and other laws have been made against the social evil”, he said.

Masood said that relevant institutions and community level training programs were being conducted to prevent violence against children and women.

He expressed hope that the participants of the training workshop will play their role in the protection of children in their respective areas after receiving training from this training workshop.

The workshop was organized by the Mirpurkhas Child Protection Organization (CPO) and the Sindh Rural Support Program (SRSP) Mirpurkhas in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare.

Certificates and shields were distributed to the participants who completed the three-day training workshop.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan also distributed wheelchairs and jewelry to disabled women, while delivery kits were distributed to pregnant women.

The workshop was aimed at providing training to participants on child protection laws, identifying and reporting child abuse, and developing skills to prevent violence against children.

Related Topics

Sindh Marriage Jewelry Rashid Sardar Masood Khan Women From Government

Recent Stories

November 9 'Black Day' for Junagarh

November 9 'Black Day' for Junagarh

7 minutes ago
 Zhob-Dhanasar section of N- 50 reopens for traffic ..

Zhob-Dhanasar section of N- 50 reopens for traffic after landslides cleared

7 minutes ago
 Dosti Peshawar Women Literature Festival concludes

Dosti Peshawar Women Literature Festival concludes

13 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives in accid ..

27 minutes ago
 US surgeons perform world's first whole eye transp ..

US surgeons perform world's first whole eye transplant

24 minutes ago
 Finance minister sees DFIs as potential growth dri ..

Finance minister sees DFIs as potential growth drivers

24 minutes ago
Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Shopian

Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Shopian

24 minutes ago
 Workshop on improving agricultural productivity co ..

Workshop on improving agricultural productivity concludes

24 minutes ago
 Workshop held for orientation of media regarding n ..

Workshop held for orientation of media regarding newer tobacco, nicotine product ..

24 minutes ago
 FIA arrests four outlaws for harassing, blackmaili ..

FIA arrests four outlaws for harassing, blackmailing girl

16 minutes ago
 Italy sends hospital ship to aid Palestinians

Italy sends hospital ship to aid Palestinians

16 minutes ago
 New Zealand on brink of World Cup semi-finals

New Zealand on brink of World Cup semi-finals

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan