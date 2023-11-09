Sindh Government enacts legislation to raise awareness about child protection: DC Mirpurkhas

Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan on Thursday said that the Sindh government has enacted legislation by establishing a child protection agency to raise awareness about child protection

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan on Thursday said that the Sindh government has enacted legislation by establishing a child protection agency to raise awareness about child protection.

Speaking at a three-day training workshop on protection of children in the society in Mirpurkhas, Dr. Rashid Masood Khan said that children are like flowers and its their responsibility to protect them.

"Protection of children, prevention of early marriage of girls, Hindu Restrict Act and other laws have been made against the social evil”, he said.

Masood said that relevant institutions and community level training programs were being conducted to prevent violence against children and women.

He expressed hope that the participants of the training workshop will play their role in the protection of children in their respective areas after receiving training from this training workshop.

The workshop was organized by the Mirpurkhas Child Protection Organization (CPO) and the Sindh Rural Support Program (SRSP) Mirpurkhas in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare.

Certificates and shields were distributed to the participants who completed the three-day training workshop.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan also distributed wheelchairs and jewelry to disabled women, while delivery kits were distributed to pregnant women.

The workshop was aimed at providing training to participants on child protection laws, identifying and reporting child abuse, and developing skills to prevent violence against children.