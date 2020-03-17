UrduPoint.com
Sindh Government Establishes Corona Virus Relief Fund: Murtaza Wahab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:32 PM

Sindh government has established a Corona Virus Relief Fund with the seed money of Rs. three billion, tweeted Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister here Tuesday evening

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh government has established a Corona Virus Relief Fund with the seed money of Rs. three billion, tweeted Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister here Tuesday evening.

The Chief Minister, Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants to the CM along with Pakistan Peoples Party MPA were said to be contributing their one month salary to the fund.

