Sindh government excels in public service: Sharjeel Memon claims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Thursday, said that the Sindh government attaches priority to health and education and billions of rupees were invested to make revolutionary strides in both the sectors.

Sindh government excels in various areas but a negative propaganda campaign was maliciously launched against the People's Party, attributing inaction and negativity to its governance, the senior minister, who holds portfolios of Information, Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, stated while talking to a delegation of Islamabad based journalists here, said a statement issued here.

Terming lives and health of the people as top priorities of the PPP and the Sindh government, he said that the government was investing billions of rupees in various sectors, including health.

The healthcare facilities introduced by the Sindh government serve not only the people of Sindh but also citizens from across the country and even people from neighboring countries were benefiting from these services, he claimed adding that people previously had to travel abroad for transplants but now these facilities were available in Pakistan free of charge.

“Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari are eager to establish an NICVD (National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases) in Balochistan,” he said and added that the Sindh government is ready to assist wherever KP and Punjab require help for similar projects.

Mentioning women centric programs of PPP like Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s Lady Health Workers program and President Asif Ali Zardari’s Benazir Income Support Program, he highlighted the critical role of those programs in women empowerment.

Speaking on Thar Coal project the senior minister emphasized that there could be no greater service than contributing thousands of megawatts to the national grid. Economists believe that Thar coal is the key solution to the energy crisis and the Sindh government has invested over $1 billion in the infrastructure of the Thar Coal project, he said.

The Senior Minister also highlighted the initiatives for minority communities, promotion of tourism, construction of airport in Thar, maintaining law and order, environmental protection and launch of eco-friendly electric (EV) buses and added, "Despite the limitations, the Sindh government has continued to serve the people to the fullest as we believe that we have been elected by the people to serve them.”

He informed that Sindh government was building houses for 2.1 million flood affected families in the province while it was also providing solar systems to 200,000 households to ensure a continuous electricity supply, and these families will never have to pay electricity bills.

He stated that the problems exist all over Pakistan, but a propaganda campaign was specifically launched against the People's Party and the Sindh government. He added that one person was portrayed as an angel, while certain groups were depicted as evil.

Sharjeel Memon stated that the Sindh government has recruited thousands of teachers based on merit, with the recruitment process conducted through the IBA test.

Earlier, Sharjeel Inam Memon warmly welcomed the visiting journalists and stated that journalist friends from Islamabad have come Karachi at the special invitation of the Sindh government. He added that journalists from KP and Lahore had also been invited previously to inform people in other regions of the country about the facilities provided by the Sindh government.

After touring various districts in Sindh, the journalists praised the Sindh government’s development initiatives in health, education, and other sectors during their meeting with the senior minister.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also presented traditional gifts of Sindhi Ajrak and caps to the visiting journalists on the occasion.