Sindh Government Extends Ban On Display Of Arms For 90 Days
Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 01:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Sindh government has extended the ban on the display and brandishing of weapons across the province for another 90 days, as per a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department.
According to the notification, the ban will not apply to law enforcement personnel during duty hours.
Similarly, private security guards employed by registered security companies are permitted to carry weapons while on duty.
However, the display or brandishing of weapons during vehicle movement is strictly prohibited, and firearms must be kept inside the vehicle.
Security guards are also barred from openly displaying weapons while patrolling or performing duties in public spaces. The notification emphasized that unnecessary display of arms can create a sense of insecurity among the public.
In the event of a violation, the concerned police station’s Station House Officer (SHO) is authorized to file a complaint under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) for breaching Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC).
