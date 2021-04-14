Sindh government failed to control price hike: PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad's president Imran Qureshi Wednesday said it was duty of provincial government to protect people from hoarders and profiteers as price hike had crossed the limits after advent of sacred month of Ramadan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad's president Imran Qureshi Wednesday said it was duty of provincial government to protect people from hoarders and profiteers as price hike had crossed the limits after advent of sacred month of Ramadan.

In a statement, the PTI leader said the Federal government had announced a Ramzan relief package but the provincial government was creating hurdles in taking action against hoarders and profiteers and it had failed to ensure implementation on government approved rates of essential commodities.

Under the federal government's Ramzan relief package people were getting benefit by purchasing subsidized essential commodities through utility stores corporation but Pakistan People's party government in Sindh was reluctant to take action against violators, PTI leader alleged.

He said the corruption was the order of the day in Sindh due to favoritism of the provincial government, adding that assembly members of Pakistan People's party were only minting money while people had been deprived of their basic rights.

Imran Qureshi said the prices of essential commodities like wheat flour, sugar, milk and other items were out of the reach of common men and no action had been taken against hoarders and profiteers by the provincial authorities.

All funds of the provincial government are being used by the assembly members and minister for their personal benefits while people had been left alone to bear the burden of inflation, PTI leader said and demanded strict action against hoarders so that relief could be provided to the people of Sindh.