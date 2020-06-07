UrduPoint.com
Sindh Government Failed To Deliver Good Governance: Firdous Naqvi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Opposition Leader In Sindh Assembly Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Sunday said Sindh government had failed to deliver good governance to the people of the province.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Sindh government had failed to bring improvements in any sector including health, education, road infrastructure, provision of clean drinking water and clean the places from garbage but it was busy to criticise the Federal government.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had nothing done for Pakistan Steel Mills during their tenure but they were crticising the good initiative of the federal government for the purpose just for political point scoring.

He said Sindh government was also failed to implement Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) in full spirit in the province.

Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi said privatization of those institutions which were going in loss was the part of the PTI manifesto.

He said Pakistan Steel Mills was closed from last five years and made a white elephant and huge burden for the national treasure.

Replying to a question, he said coronavirus had damaged the big economic powers in the world and it had made a global challenge as it had effected the National economy just like other countries, adding the government was tackling with both of things including coronavirus and hunger at the same time and providing cash amount to the needy and poor people during this crucial time of pandemic.

He said the government had formulated a comprehensive and effective policy to combat and contain the COVID-19.

He said decisions of the Prime Minister about lockdown and coronavirus were proved as right but opposition was politicking regarding the matter.

