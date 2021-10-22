Sindh government failed to fumigate neighbourhood:Imran Qureshi

UrduPoint.com

Fri 22nd October 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Friday deplored that the cases of dengue infected patients in district and adjoining areas were increasing but the provincial government was not taking interest in the mitigation measures.

Talking to the media here, he said the district administration and the local government bodies were supposed to carry out fumigation to stop the mushroom growth of mosquitoes.

He lamented that the Sindh government and its subordinate organisations had failed to fumigate the neighbourhoods.

"If the authorities do not take urgent steps a large number of citizens will fall ill with dengue," he warned.

He said the Sindh government utilised billions of rupees under the health budget but the people were rarely offered quality health care in the government hospitals.

He emphasised on the need of creating awareness among the people about dengue, precautions and treatment.

