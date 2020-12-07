Sindh government failed to implement SOPs against Covid-19: Imran Qureshi

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi has said the Sindh government and the district administration Hyderabad had failed to implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the coronavirus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi has said the Sindh government and the district administration Hyderabad had failed to implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the coronavirus.

Talking to the media here on Monday, Qureshi said the district administration had not only failed to enforce the SOPs but also the smart lockdown which was first declared for some parts of Hyderabad on November 23 followed by another one starting Monday.

"The administration has claimed that they have sealed all the 17 areas under the smart lockdown for 13 days.

But the reality was otherwise as the people could be seen moving freely and the markets operating like the ordinary days," he observed.

He pointed out that similarly the administration again failed to enforce the lockdown in the 12 areas on the first day on Monday.

"A similar disregard for implementation on the SOPs is evident in all areas of the district," he said.

The PTI leader warned that if the same attitude of the local authorities towards the COVID-19 pandemic continued, the people of Hyderabad would be further exposed to the virus.