UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Government Failed To Implement SOPs Against Covid-19: Imran Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 10:05 PM

Sindh government failed to implement SOPs against Covid-19: Imran Qureshi

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi has said the Sindh government and the district administration Hyderabad had failed to implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the coronavirus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi has said the Sindh government and the district administration Hyderabad had failed to implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the coronavirus.

Talking to the media here on Monday, Qureshi said the district administration had not only failed to enforce the SOPs but also the smart lockdown which was first declared for some parts of Hyderabad on November 23 followed by another one starting Monday.

"The administration has claimed that they have sealed all the 17 areas under the smart lockdown for 13 days.

But the reality was otherwise as the people could be seen moving freely and the markets operating like the ordinary days," he observed.

He pointed out that similarly the administration again failed to enforce the lockdown in the 12 areas on the first day on Monday.

"A similar disregard for implementation on the SOPs is evident in all areas of the district," he said.

The PTI leader warned that if the same attitude of the local authorities towards the COVID-19 pandemic continued, the people of Hyderabad would be further exposed to the virus.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Hyderabad Same November Market Media All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Group weddings have proven their success: Hamdan b ..

21 minutes ago

Man allegedly throttled elder brother to death

45 seconds ago

Effective implementation of SOPs vital to overcome ..

47 seconds ago

UN chief underscores aviation industry's 'critical ..

48 seconds ago

Mansour bin Mohammed tours GITEX Technology Week

36 minutes ago

ADDED identifies eight new areas for investment ac ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.