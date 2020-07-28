UrduPoint.com
Sindh Government Failed To Provide Good Governance: Murad Saeed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday said although the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was enjoying power in Sindh from last 12 years but it was totally failed to provide good governance to the people of the province.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said rain in Karachi had exposed the performance and credibility of PPP government.

The minister said the Sindh government had taken huge amount through the National Finance Commission (NFC) but no one knew that where it was spent in the province.

Murad Saeed said it was very unfortunate that people of Karachi were drowning but the provincial government was busy in celebrating the birthday of Asif Ali Zardari.

Replying to a question, he said opposition wanted to disband the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) because they wanted to escape from accountability but the present government would not make any compromise over it at any cost, adding opposition dream to close the NAB institution would never come true.

