Sindh government fails to provide basic amenities to people: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Monday criticized the Sindh government for failing to provide basic amenities to the people.

Reacting to the press conference of Chief Minister Sindh, he said the CM was misleading the public by using card of provincialism.

He said Federal government had transferred Rs 1600 to Rs 1800 billion to Sindh in last two or three years, adding that if there was no development work, where did this money go? He said that PPP should improve its performance in the province. He said nothing was left with PPP for politics, now using provincialism card.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill said the federation had given 70% revenue to Sindh, while the incompetent Sindh government was collected only 46% of its revenue.

He said there was no government ambulance service in Sindh.