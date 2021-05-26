UrduPoint.com
Sindh Government Fails To Secure Lives Of People: Sindh High Court

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 06:38 PM

Sindh Government fails to secure lives of People: Sindh High Court

Sindh High Court (SHC), Sukkur Bench, remarked that the Sindh police had failed to secure the lives of people and added sub-standard APCs are being used in the police operation against dacoits in which policemen were being killed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Sindh High Court (SHC), Sukkur Bench, remarked that the Sindh police had failed to secure the lives of people and added sub-standard APCs are being used in the police operation against dacoits in which policemen were being killed.

The court asked what type of police operation was being carried out in the Katcha areas.

During the hearing a case of shifting the cattle farms from the Sukkur city to the Cattle Colony here on Wednesday, advocate Shabir Ahmed Shar told the court that the police were now taking the help of Rangers in the operation, adding that dacoits were sitting in the bungalows of influential people.

