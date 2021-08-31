UrduPoint.com

Sindh Government Forms Committee For Reviewing Salaries Of Police Personnel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 08:57 PM

Sindh government has decided to increase the salaries, allowances and other benefits of police personnel for equal financial treatment at par with other provinces

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh government has decided to increase the salaries, allowances and other benefits of police personnel for equal financial treatment at par with other provinces.

A committee has been constituted to thoroughly examine and compare the pay, allowances, scales and other benefits for the ranks from constable to assistant sub-inspectors, according to a notification issued in this regard.

A five-member committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary (Home). The other members of committee include Secretary Finance, Secretary Services, Secretary Law and Inspector General of Police.

The committee will review the salaries, allowances and scales of the personnel and compare the salaries with other provinces. It will also submit recommendations in this regard.

