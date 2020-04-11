Sindh government has not contacted railway authorities to avail isolation wards facility offered by Pakistan Railways

The spokesman for Pakistan Railways Karachi Division on Saturday told that Pakistan Railways had the facility of 36 bed isolation ward and the provincial government was offered to avail the facility however the Sindh government has not yet contacted the railway authorities for the purpose

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The spokesman for Pakistan Railways Karachi Division on Saturday told that Pakistan Railways had the facility of 36 bed isolation ward and the provincial government was offered to avail the facility however the Sindh government has not yet contacted the railway authorities for the purpose.

Talking to APP, he said the Railway had established 30 bed isolation ward at Hassan Hospital for coronavirus patients on March 16. Later on March 30th, the PR also established another 36 isolation facility based on 5 train coaches at Cantt Station Karachi.

He said the arrangements had been established for railways employees and the Sindh government was also offered to avail the facility if needed however the provincial government have not approached PR authorities.

The facility was still available and could be availed by the Sindh government.

To a question, he replied that there was no ventilator available but doctors and paramedical staff was available at these isolation wards. "We have not received any patient at the facility yet".

He informed that all possible facilities have been arranged at the isolation wards. The doctors and medical staff of Pakistan Railways would remain on duty round-the-clock in the isolation wards if there will be any patient.

He said that disinfectant walk through gates would be installed at the entrances of different offices of Karachi Division, City Station, Cantt Station and diesel shed.