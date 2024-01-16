Sindh Government Implements 45-day Weapon Ban Ahead Of Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) In preparation for the upcoming General Election 2024, the Sindh government has enacted a 45-day prohibition on carrying and displaying weapons throughout the province.
This decision, made under section 144, comes in response to a request from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh.
While the ban encompasses the general public, exceptions have been granted for the police, Pakistan Rangers Sindh, and law enforcement agencies.
Registered security guards are permitted to carry arms during duty, with the stipulation that weapons must remain inside vehicles during transportation in open surface vehicles, and their display is prohibited.
Station House Officers (SHOs) have been granted authority to register cases of violation.
The ban, recommended by the police, aims to prevent any potential untoward incidents during the election period, as highlighted in the official notification.
Recent Stories
Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections
AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed over old enmity2 minutes ago
-
Four injured road mishap in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
KP food authority crackdown against profiteers and sub standard food items2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Introduces E-Registry System to Combat Fraud and Corruption in Property Transactions2 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi greets South Africa for initiating ICJ case on Palestine12 minutes ago
-
Directive to intensify crackdown against fertiliser profiteers12 minutes ago
-
Two laborers die after fell into gutter at Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar12 minutes ago
-
RWMC organizes awareness camp about smog13 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Rashid held after bail rejection in May 9 case13 minutes ago
-
Journalist, author Babar Ayaz passes away at 6813 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army, FC organizes medical camps13 minutes ago
-
CPWB rescues child beggars23 minutes ago