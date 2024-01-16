Open Menu

Sindh Government Implements 45-day Weapon Ban Ahead Of Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Sindh government implements 45-day weapon ban ahead of election

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) In preparation for the upcoming General Election 2024, the Sindh government has enacted a 45-day prohibition on carrying and displaying weapons throughout the province.

This decision, made under section 144, comes in response to a request from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh.

While the ban encompasses the general public, exceptions have been granted for the police, Pakistan Rangers Sindh, and law enforcement agencies.

Registered security guards are permitted to carry arms during duty, with the stipulation that weapons must remain inside vehicles during transportation in open surface vehicles, and their display is prohibited.

Station House Officers (SHOs) have been granted authority to register cases of violation.

The ban, recommended by the police, aims to prevent any potential untoward incidents during the election period, as highlighted in the official notification.

