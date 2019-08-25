Sindh government imposed section 144 across the province to maintain security during Muharram ul Haram

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th August, 2019) Sindh government has imposed section 144 from 1st to 10th of Muharramul Haram across the province.According to the notification, the Sindh government has imposed section 144 in the city keeping in view the foolproof security during the sacred month of Muharram ul Haram.

"The pillion riding will be banned on 9 and 10 Muharram but the ban will not applicable on journalists, senior citizen and personnel of law enforcement agencies," the notification said.The exhibition of weapons won't be allowed for the first 10 days of Muharram.A ban has also been imposed on objectionable and provocative wall chalking, posters and banners, and playing or transmission of audio and video cassettes, CDS and DVDs containing provocative speeches inciting hatred.