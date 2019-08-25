UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Government Imposed Section 144 Across The Province To Maintain Security During Muharram Ul Haram

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 12:48 PM

Sindh government imposed section 144 across the province to maintain security during Muharram ul Haram

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th August, 2019) Sindh government has imposed section 144 from 1st to 10th of Muharramul Haram across the province.According to the notification, the Sindh government has imposed section 144 in the city keeping in view the foolproof security during the sacred month of Muharram ul Haram.

"The pillion riding will be banned on 9 and 10 Muharram but the ban will not applicable on journalists, senior citizen and personnel of law enforcement agencies," the notification said.The exhibition of weapons won't be allowed for the first 10 days of Muharram.A ban has also been imposed on objectionable and provocative wall chalking, posters and banners, and playing or transmission of audio and video cassettes, CDS and DVDs containing provocative speeches inciting hatred.

Related Topics

Sindh From Government Muharram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 25, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

EU announces record €550 mn contribution to save ..

13 hours ago

Russia's Soyuz-14 to Make 2nd Attempt to Dock at I ..

13 hours ago

Custom Collectorate seizes Indian goods, vehicles ..

13 hours ago

Election Commission of Pakistan members appointed ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.