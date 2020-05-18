Sindh government in opens offices of secretaries

The Government of Sindh on Monday decided to open offices of Secretaries of 12 Administrative Departments with minimum essential staff from Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Government of Sindh on Monday decided to open offices of Secretaries of 12 Administrative Departments with minimum essential staff from Tuesday.

The offices of the Secretaries of College education Department, Cooperative Department, Culture, Tourism, Antiquities, Archives Department, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Forest and Wildlife Department, Human Settlement Spatial Dev.

& Social Housing Department, Inter Provincial Coordination Department, Livestock and Fisheries Department, Mines & Mineral Development Department, Population Welfare Department, school Education & Literacy Department and sports & Youth Affairs Department, according to a notification.

The Administrative Departments have been advised to implement the instructions of Health Department's advisory.