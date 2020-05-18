UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Government In Opens Offices Of Secretaries

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 09:43 PM

Sindh government in opens offices of secretaries

The Government of Sindh on Monday decided to open offices of Secretaries of 12 Administrative Departments with minimum essential staff from Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Government of Sindh on Monday decided to open offices of Secretaries of 12 Administrative Departments with minimum essential staff from Tuesday.

The offices of the Secretaries of College education Department, Cooperative Department, Culture, Tourism, Antiquities, Archives Department, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Forest and Wildlife Department, Human Settlement Spatial Dev.

& Social Housing Department, Inter Provincial Coordination Department, Livestock and Fisheries Department, Mines & Mineral Development Department, Population Welfare Department, school Education & Literacy Department and sports & Youth Affairs Department, according to a notification.

The Administrative Departments have been advised to implement the instructions of Health Department's advisory.

Related Topics

Sindh Sports Education Population Welfare From Government Housing

Recent Stories

RTA signs Metro Station Naming Rights agreement wi ..

1 minute ago

Abu Dhabi Media launches ‘Together_Praising_Rati ..

46 minutes ago

China vows to make coronavirus vaccine a 'global p ..

3 minutes ago

Taiwan Should Participate in World Health Assembly ..

3 minutes ago

Greece to Discuss Resuming Travel With Serbia, Bul ..

3 minutes ago

Hungary, Slovenia Plan to Open Border Between Coun ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.