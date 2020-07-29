Sindh government is responsible for the flood like situation being faced by Karachi due to rains: Shibli Faraz

Replying to questions of media persons, Shibli Faraz said that the Sindh government was responsible for the flood like situation being faced by Karachi due to rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Replying to questions of media persons, Shibli Faraz said that the Sindh government was responsible for the flood like situation being faced by Karachi due to rains. The issue of negligence and inefficiency of the provincial government would be raised in the Parliament as well as in the Sindh Assembly by the city's elected representatives, he added.

He said it was unfortunate the people of Karachi, who were already facing the brunt of COVID-19 crisis, had to face another another calamity of rainwater flooding.The Sindh government would have to take measures on war-footing to provide relief to the residents of mega city.

The minister said after the 18th Constitutional Amendment, solving the problems of Karachi was the basic responsibility of the Sindh government. Its five to six persons, who used to hold news conferences to castigate the Federal Government, had now disappeared from the scene. The Sindh government leaders could not absolve themselves of the responsibility and would have to mitigate the sufferings of Karachiites instead of issuing mere statements.

He said the Sindh government had played politics on the coronavirus pandemic and now it was showing negligence in handling the Karachi situation after rains.

To a question, he said the responsibilities of the federal and provincial governments were well-defined in the Constitution and a case in that regard was already in the Sindh High Court.

The PM asked the�Attorney General for Pakistan to pursue so that the Centre could play its constitutional role properly.

About the increase in the price of wheat and flour, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully aware of the situation. The provincial chief secretaries were summoned Monday for a meeting on the matter and all the chief ministers had also been directed to not only ensure smooth availability of flour but also its fine quality.0 He said the government and its departments were working round the clock to ensure smooth supply of the commodity and appealed to the masses to keep an eye on the hoarders, who could exploit the situation.

To another question, he stressed the people to deem it their social responsibility by strictly following the standard operating procedures and precautionary measures to contain the coronavirus on Eidul Azha and during Muharram-ul-Harram. If both the public and the government departments worked in unison, the virus would remain under control, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been playing the pivotal role as the ambassador of Kashmiris and the advocate of Kashmir cause very effectively. Pakistan strongly condemned the Indian actions of August 5 last year and many events were being organised on the occasion of its first anniversary, he added.