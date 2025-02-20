Sindh government launches crackdown on unfit vehicles following fatal accidents

In response to an alarming rise in traffic accidents, the Sindh government has launched a province-wide crackdown on unfit commercial vehicles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) In response to an alarming rise in traffic accidents, the Sindh government has launched a province-wide crackdown on unfit commercial vehicles.

The initiative, spearheaded by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, aims to curb the operation of vehicles with questionable fitness certifications.

The Transport Department, acting on the minister's directives, has ordered swift and effective action against unfit commercial vehicles.

Concerns have been raised over vehicles using fitness certificates from other provinces, which were not inspected by Sindh's Motor Vehicle Inspection System (MVIS) or issued following the proper procedure.

Sharjeel Memon highlighted that many commercial vehicles registered in other provinces continue to operate in Sindh under potentially unauthentic fitness certificates. He stressed that the lack of proper inspection raises serious safety concerns, contributing to a spike in fatal accidents caused by mechanical faults.

In a bid to address the issue, Sharjeel Memon announced that all commercial vehicles in Sindh will now be required to obtain fitness certificates through the Sindh MVIS. These certificates will feature enhanced security, including QR codes. Vehicles from other provinces operating permanently in Sindh will also need to acquire a fitness certificate from the Sindh government.

Furthermore, commercial vehicle drivers must now possess valid driving licenses, and route permits will only be issued or renewed if vehicles present fitness certificates with the new QR code system. The measures are designed to ensure thorough inspection and certification of all commercial vehicles and reduce the risk posed by unfit vehicles on the roads.

The Sindh government’s initiative marks a significant step toward improving road safety in the province and preventing further loss of life due to unfit vehicles.