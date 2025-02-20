Sindh Government Launches Crackdown On Unfit Vehicles Following Fatal Accidents
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 07:54 PM
In response to an alarming rise in traffic accidents, the Sindh government has launched a province-wide crackdown on unfit commercial vehicles
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) In response to an alarming rise in traffic accidents, the Sindh government has launched a province-wide crackdown on unfit commercial vehicles.
The initiative, spearheaded by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, aims to curb the operation of vehicles with questionable fitness certifications.
The Transport Department, acting on the minister's directives, has ordered swift and effective action against unfit commercial vehicles.
Concerns have been raised over vehicles using fitness certificates from other provinces, which were not inspected by Sindh's Motor Vehicle Inspection System (MVIS) or issued following the proper procedure.
Sharjeel Memon highlighted that many commercial vehicles registered in other provinces continue to operate in Sindh under potentially unauthentic fitness certificates. He stressed that the lack of proper inspection raises serious safety concerns, contributing to a spike in fatal accidents caused by mechanical faults.
In a bid to address the issue, Sharjeel Memon announced that all commercial vehicles in Sindh will now be required to obtain fitness certificates through the Sindh MVIS. These certificates will feature enhanced security, including QR codes. Vehicles from other provinces operating permanently in Sindh will also need to acquire a fitness certificate from the Sindh government.
Furthermore, commercial vehicle drivers must now possess valid driving licenses, and route permits will only be issued or renewed if vehicles present fitness certificates with the new QR code system. The measures are designed to ensure thorough inspection and certification of all commercial vehicles and reduce the risk posed by unfit vehicles on the roads.
The Sindh government’s initiative marks a significant step toward improving road safety in the province and preventing further loss of life due to unfit vehicles.
Recent Stories
67% growth in trading in real estate development projects in Ajman during 2024
Governor Kundi calls for overhaul of economic models to drive national growth
National Tenpin Bowling C’ship kicks off
Rapid advancement of AI redefining way businesses, governments, academic institu ..
AKF provides handcarts, financial assistance to 29 workers
France returns sole military base to Ivory Coast
Museum of Future to participate in Austin’s South by Southwest 2025
EDB reports record 2024 results, with 222% YoY increase in financing
Special Olympics UAE, Sakina Platform sign MoU to advance mental health support ..
Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan inaugurates 3-day book fair a ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia
Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi calls for overhaul of economic models to drive national growth38 seconds ago
-
Rapid advancement of AI redefining way businesses, governments, academic institutions operate: Turki ..41 seconds ago
-
Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan inaugurates 3-day book fair at PU55 seconds ago
-
Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique or ..10 minutes ago
-
Sindh government launches crackdown on unfit vehicles following fatal accidents58 seconds ago
-
Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, President Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) appreciates mee ..1 minute ago
-
Man throws acid on wife, daughter1 minute ago
-
University of Management and Technology (UMT) launches Shri Guru Nanak Scholarship10 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Cabinet approves key policies, aims to improve development and governance9 minutes ago
-
Changes to M6 Motorway route approved to link south Punjab cities32 seconds ago
-
Spring tree plantation campaign 2025 kicks off in Battagram34 seconds ago
-
Seven killed, around dozen injured in bus-trailer collision on Multan-Khanewal Motorway35 seconds ago