Sindh Government launches skill development IT trainings in higher learning institutions: Tanzila Umi Habiba

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Science and Technology Tanzila Umi Habiba has said that the provincial government has launched skill development trainings to youth in educational institutions of the province aimed to prepare the future generation to meet the challenges of the modern world.

She stated this while attending briefing on pilot skill development training course initiated under IT Industry Academia Bridge Programme at University of Sindh Jamshoro on Friday. She also visited the Isra University and Government College University Hyderabad where she held meetings with the students who successfully completed their training courses under the said programme.

Speaking on the occasions, she said that the purpose of this programme was to bridge the gap between universities and industries and provide trained youth to the private organizations, which will benefit the industrial institutions on the one hand and provide jobs to the youth of Sindh on the other hand.

"This will help in reducing poverty in the province", she said and added that the provincial government did not have enough jobs to provide employment to every youth, for which the IT Academia Bridge programme had been launched. This programme will bring great benefit in the future, she said and added that youth could get the best jobs in industrial establishments by getting relevant training.

She said the prevailing era is the era of acquiring technical skills and the ability can only be acquired by the youth, who will have the desire to learn something and get the best employment in the private sector in the days to come.

She said that the government fully committed to including this program in other universities in the province. She announced that the government will provide financial support in the form of stipends to the students who belonged to far-flung areas and attend the course in higher learning institutions.