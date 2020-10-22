UrduPoint.com
Sindh Government Mishandled Issue Of IGP: Usman Dar

Thu 22nd October 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Wednesday said Sindh government itself mishandled the issue of Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the situation would be cleared after the completing of inquiry about the matter.

The SAPM said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) never respected the constitution because they did not believe in supremacy of law in the country, adding its leadership had always violated the constitution.

Replying to a question, he said PML-N invited the Army to resolve the political issues been faced by them and afterwards they criticise the institution for intervening in political matters.

PML-N casted votes in favour of the extension of the Army chief's service and now they have started to malign the institution as Nawaz Sharif was criticising the national institutions and had adopted the narrative of Pakistan's enemies, he added.

Usman Dar said the government was committed to bring Nawaz back to the country.

