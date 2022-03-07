UrduPoint.com

Sindh Government Neglected Karachi In Development Projects: Amin-ul-Haq

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2022 | 06:29 PM

Sindh government neglected Karachi in development projects: Amin-ul-Haq

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Amin-ul-Haque Monday said that a 95 percent of the revenue, generated from Karachi, was being utilized by provincial government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Amin-ul-Haque Monday said that a 95 percent of the revenue, generated from Karachi, was being utilized by provincial government.

Addressing to All Science 2.0 Conference at Arts Council of Pakistan - Karachi as a chief guest, he said Karachi was completely neglected by the Sindh government while the federal government had launched mega projects in the city.

The minister said the city's development was the responsibility of provincial government under the 18th Constitutional Amendment however the federal government had initiated mega projects in Karachi including public transport, sewerage betterment and others.

He said the IT exports of the country had grown to 2.1 billion US Dollars during his tenure and target had been set to reach 3.5 billion US dollars.

Amin-ul-Haq said MoIT made efforts to improve the connectivity and ensure broadband facility in far flung areas.

He said smart phone manufacturing had been started in Pakistan and development of cheap smart phones was being ensured.

Professor Atta ur Rehman of Karachi University was also addressed the gathering.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Technology Exports Karachi University All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

U.S. and Pakistan Air Force Carry Out Joint Traini ..

U.S. and Pakistan Air Force Carry Out Joint Training Exercise in Pakistan

34 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized All Sci ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized All Science Conference 2.0

37 minutes ago
 Working with China to expand 10 Billion Tree Tsuna ..

Working with China to expand 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project: Pak Envoy

2 minutes ago
 Infinix ZERO 5G available in stores and online now ..

Infinix ZERO 5G available in stores and online now!

47 minutes ago
 Russia boycotts UN court hearing on Ukraine invasi ..

Russia boycotts UN court hearing on Ukraine invasion

2 minutes ago
 Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish ministers to meet Thur ..

Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish ministers to meet Thursday

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>