Sindh government neglected Karachi in development projects: Amin-ul-Haq

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Amin-ul-Haque Monday said that a 95 percent of the revenue, generated from Karachi, was being utilized by provincial government.

Addressing to All Science 2.0 Conference at Arts Council of Pakistan - Karachi as a chief guest, he said Karachi was completely neglected by the Sindh government while the federal government had launched mega projects in the city.

The minister said the city's development was the responsibility of provincial government under the 18th Constitutional Amendment however the federal government had initiated mega projects in Karachi including public transport, sewerage betterment and others.

He said the IT exports of the country had grown to 2.1 billion US Dollars during his tenure and target had been set to reach 3.5 billion US dollars.

Amin-ul-Haq said MoIT made efforts to improve the connectivity and ensure broadband facility in far flung areas.

He said smart phone manufacturing had been started in Pakistan and development of cheap smart phones was being ensured.

Professor Atta ur Rehman of Karachi University was also addressed the gathering.