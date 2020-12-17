UrduPoint.com
Sindh Government Orders Closure Of All Academic Activities In Madressahs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

Sindh government orders closure of all academic activities in madressahs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The provincial government led by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in exercise of powers under section three (one) Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014 (Act VII of 2015), has ordered immediate suspension of all educational activities in thousands of religious schools (madressahs) scattered across the province.

To ensure fool proof compliance to the orders deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and concerned personnel of law enforcement agencies/departments, not below the rank of inspectors of police or equivalent posts, have been empowered to take legal action against those registered working in contravention to the order, exposing children and associated stakeholders at serious risk to contract COVID 19.

