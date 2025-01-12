Open Menu

Sindh Government Organizes Successful District Games In Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Sindh Government Organizes Successful District Games in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) A three-day District Games event was held in Sukkur, with the collaboration of the Government of Sindh, under the directives of Provincial Minister for sports Sindh, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar, and Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs, Abdul Aleem Lashari here on Sunday.

The event saw a large participation of boys and girls, with 24 teams from Khairpur, Jacobabad, Balochistan and Sukkur competing in various events such as futsal, cricket, throwball and tug of war.

Deputy Mayor of Sukkur, Dr Arshad Mughal, social leader Shaista Baloch and Imran Bandhani attended the event as special guests.

According to District Sports Officer, Nisar Ahmed Chandio, such events are being organized under the directives of the Provincial Minister for Sports and Secretary Sports, and will be held every month. The purpose of these events is to bring out the talent present in children at the national and international levels.

Winners of the tournament's final matches were also awarded cash prizes, medals and trophies.

