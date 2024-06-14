Open Menu

Sindh Government Prioritizes Clean Environment With Increased Budget Allocation

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 09:52 PM

Sindh government prioritizes clean environment with increased budget allocation

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said the clean environment creates creative minds so the provincial government has focused on developing a sustainable mechanism under the Sindh Solid Waste Management mechanism

In his budget speech in the Sindh Assembly, he said the emerging needs of the urban and rural areas have been catered through additional funds of Rs 9.6 bln provided over the current year's allocation of Rs18 bln.

In his budget speech in the Sindh Assembly, he said the emerging needs of the urban and rural areas have been catered through additional funds of Rs 9.6 bln provided over the current year's allocation of Rs18 bln.

The CM said funds of Rs 28.4 bln have been proposed to be allocated in budget 2024-25.

Assembly Sindh Chief Minister Budget Murad Ali Shah Government

