Sindh government rejects hike in milk prices: Sindh Minister for Supply and Prices Department Muhammad Ismail Rahu

(@imziishan)

Sindh Minister for Supply and Prices Department Muhammad Ismail Rahu on Saturday said that the Sindh government had rejected the hike in milk prices by Rs. 10 per liter

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Supply and Prices Department Muhammad Ismail Rahu on Saturday said that the Sindh government had rejected the hike in milk prices by Rs. 10 per liter.

Talking to media after attending an event of Youth Parliament, the minister said taking notice of the price hike by milk sellers he had directed Commissioner Karachi and Prices Magistrates to initiate actions against those selling milk in increased prices, according to a statement.

Muhammad Ismail Rahu said that the government would hold meetings with dairy farmers and their concerns would also be resolved however hike in prices without any approval of government would not be tolerated.

The minister also directed Commissioner Karachi to hold meetingswith Dairy Farmers Association.