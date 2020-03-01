Sindh government responsible for victimization of women in province: Ayaz Latif

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :The Grand Democratic Alliance's General Secretary Ayaz Latif Palijo said Pakistan Peoples Party's government was responsible for victimization of women in the province.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Palijo said the provincial government had even failed to provide education and health facilities for the females.

He claimed that due to shortage of female doctors in many hospitals in rural Sindh many women were deprived of female specific health services.

"Honour killing of women is also not stopping because of weak enforcement of the law," he argued.

The GDA's leader maintained that the human rights violations against women were rampant.