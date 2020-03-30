UrduPoint.com
Sindh Government Seeks Data Of Tax Payers To Filter Applicants For Financial Assistance

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:16 PM

Government of Sindh has approached the Federal Government to help facilitate its access to the data of tax payers, available with the Federal Board of Revenue, so as to ensure transparency and efficiency in its intended disbursement of cash to the needy affected by current COVID pandemic

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ):Government of Sindh has approached the Federal Government to help facilitate its access to the data of tax payers, available with the Federal Board of Revenue, so as to ensure transparency and efficiency in its intended disbursement of cash to the needy affected by current COVID pandemic.

According to provincial government sources a 'Mobile Registration Registration System" for disbursement of cash to the needy people through Jazz cash transfer like mechanism has been planned by the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah led government as one of its several strategies to address the prevailing situation.

The plan was said to register all needy people who may avail this facility and also get it verified by the NADRA authorities that only one person from a family gets the facility and that other members may not register themselves separately for the support.

