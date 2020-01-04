UrduPoint.com
Sindh Government Set Up 37 Universities To Promote Higher Education: Nisar Khuhro

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister for Universities and colleges and Pro-vice Chancellor Universities, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said the provincial government, realizing the importance ofhigh level technical education in development of country, was establishing universities and higher education institutions in every district

Addressing the tenth Academic Convocation of Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering and Technology Nawabshah on Saturday he added that under the vision of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, 37 Universities were set up in Sindh while 4 universities and the first Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College of Pakistan have been established in Shaheed Benazirabad district.

The adviser said that admission to medical and engineering colleges and universities were done through entry tests purely on merit basis to encourage students to finish the race of getting maximum marks in the exams instead of giving importance to merit.

More than 400 graduating students including a large number of female students received degrees in convocation, he noted and particularly congratulated the parents of female students who clinched gold medals and held distinguished Position and expressed the hope that the students of the University after passing out from here would the name of the province and country.

He ensured his full cooperation in release of funds from Sindh Government for further improvement in educational facilities at the university.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor of Quaid-e-Awam University Dr Saleem Raza Samo informed that besides the main campus, the University's Larkana campus was dispensing education in the engineering and science's 16 departments of 3 faculties.

He said the university management was working in cooperation with administration, teaching staff and students to maintain academic quality and standards and ensuring timely completion of academic year.

Agreements have been inked with world's best universities for semester exchange programs to provide best educational facilities to students, the VC said adding that under the exchange program 18 students of the university were studying at university of Turkey.

He appealed provincial adviser for release of special funds from Sindh government as university was facing financial crises.

On the occasion Provincial Advisor and Pro Vice Chancellor Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Vice Chancellor Dr Saleem Raza Samo awarded degrees to passing out students of Bachelors, Masters' and Ph.D. programmes and Gold and silver medals to position holders in engineering science, information technology and other departments.

