Sindh Government Spent Rs. 80 Billion For Relief And Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has said that the provincial government has so far spent Rs. 80 billion for relief and rehabilitation of rains/flood-hit victims of the province and all-out efforts are being made to restore normal life in the affected districts at the earliest.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the team has been actively engaged to rehabilitate all affected people at the earliest, the Governor said while talking to media persons at the Mazar of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar here on Friday.

Being representatives of the people, we are fully committed to serving the masses and providing them all required facilities at their nearest, the Governor said and added that all provincial government departments have received clear directives to work with dedication and devotion in resolving issues of the masses otherwise action will be initiated against those who found in negligence of duty.

Responding to a question, the Governor said he has taken the responsibility of making coordination among all departments so that the people could get early relief.

The government has focused its attention to rehabilitate the rains and flood victims and reconstruct their damaged homes. Besides the government, he said many nongovernmental organizations particularly Saylani trust are also working in this direction.

Sindh is the land of peace, love, and affection where the rights of the people of all segments of life are protected, the Governor said and vowed to strive hard for the progress and prosperity of the province.

Earlier, the Governor laid floral wreathed and offered fateha at the Mazar of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

