Sindh Government Starts Two-month Course For Youth
September 03, 2024
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Information Technology Department, Government of Sindh Tuesday announced conducting of various IT certificate courses under "People's Information Technology Program".
According to the information released by the IT Department, the courses include Java Developer, Database Administrator, Graphic Designer, E-Commerce Professional, Digital Marketing, Web Developers, mobile Application Developers, Data Sites certificate courses.
A total of 10,000 students will be trained under this program. The duration of each course will be two months.
The candidates can apply with age upto 35 years. They will be given admission in IBA University Sukkur.
The candidates can register on the IBA website https://edu.iba-suk.edu.pk/pitp.html, till September 15. The classes will start from September 23, 2024.
