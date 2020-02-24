Sindh government to carry out Niaz Stadium extension in consultation with PCB: Commissioner

Sindh government has decided to carry out extension of historic cricket venue Niaz Stadium in consultation with Pakistan Cricket Board

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh government has decided to carry out extension of historic cricket venue Niaz Stadium in consultation with Pakistan Cricket Board.

The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah contacted with high ups of Pakistan Cricket board to seek consultation so that lost glory of the historic stadium could be restored at the earliest.

This was informed by the Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch while talking to officers of concerned departments during his visit to Niaz Stadium here on Monday.

He said that provincial government fully committed to expand sitting capacity of the stadium with repair and renovation of stands so that the venue could host the international T-20, ODI and Test matches as well as the matches of Pakistan Super League.

The Commissioner on the occasion issued directives of stopping the construction work of the Squash Court and Tennis Court being carried out by Sindh sports Board without obtaining any approval with an amount of Rs. 85 million at the backside of Niaz Stadium. He maintained that alternate space would be provided for establishment of Squash Court and Tennis Court and the premises of the Niaz Stadium would be utilized only for extension of the historic cricket venue.