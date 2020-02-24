UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Government To Carry Out Niaz Stadium Extension In Consultation With PCB: Commissioner

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 09:19 PM

Sindh government to carry out Niaz Stadium extension in consultation with PCB: Commissioner

Sindh government has decided to carry out extension of historic cricket venue Niaz Stadium in consultation with Pakistan Cricket Board

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh government has decided to carry out extension of historic cricket venue Niaz Stadium in consultation with Pakistan Cricket Board.

The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah contacted with high ups of Pakistan Cricket board to seek consultation so that lost glory of the historic stadium could be restored at the earliest.

This was informed by the Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch while talking to officers of concerned departments during his visit to Niaz Stadium here on Monday.

He said that provincial government fully committed to expand sitting capacity of the stadium with repair and renovation of stands so that the venue could host the international T-20, ODI and Test matches as well as the matches of Pakistan Super League.

The Commissioner on the occasion issued directives of stopping the construction work of the Squash Court and Tennis Court being carried out by Sindh sports Board without obtaining any approval with an amount of Rs. 85 million at the backside of Niaz Stadium. He maintained that alternate space would be provided for establishment of Squash Court and Tennis Court and the premises of the Niaz Stadium would be utilized only for extension of the historic cricket venue.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Cricket Tennis Squash Chief Minister Sports Pakistan Super League Visit Hyderabad Murad Ali Shah Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Fina ..

6 minutes ago

Deals for first and second days of UMEX and SimTEX ..

21 minutes ago

Syrian Armed Forces Capture 5 Villages From Milita ..

2 minutes ago

Governor Balochistan inaugurates Tree Plantation d ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority unearths 3 illegal fat rende ..

2 minutes ago

Farrukh Khan appointed CEO-Pakistan Stock Exchange ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.