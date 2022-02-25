Sindh government to constitute a Mining Board: Energy Minister

Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Friday said that the Sindh government is going to constitute a Mining Board which would have the representation of Mine Owners Association, workers, technocrats, and others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Friday said that the Sindh government is going to constitute a Mining board which would have the representation of Mine Owners Association, workers, technocrats, and others.

He said this in a meeting with a delegation of the Mine Owners Association in the office of Sindh Energy Department here.

Secretary Energy Sindh Abu Bakar Madani, Director General Coal Mine Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Soomro, and other officials were also present in the meeting.

Mine Owners Association officials Qazi Farhan Rajar, Chaudhry Najeeb and others told the meeting that the miners' insurance would be completed by June this year.

The association also promised to set up a rescue center and an installation of an RO plant near Coal Mines.