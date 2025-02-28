Sindh Government To Distribute Solar Home Systems To Deserving Individuals On March 1
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 04:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The distribution of solar home systems to deserving individuals under the Sindh Solar Energy Project will begin on Saturday, March 1st.
According to the manifesto of the government of Sindh, solar home systems will be provided to the deserving people under the Sindh Solar Energy Project in relation to providing relief to the people who are worried about expensive electricity.
A ceremony in this connection will be held on Saturday, March 1st, at Rawal Farm house.
