Sindh government to hold annual Thar sports festival to promote local talent

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The secretary of sports and youth affairs Sindh Abdul Aleem Lashari on Thursday announced that the Sindh government will organize the Thar Sports Festival every year, and the Thar Festival has also been included in the annual Calendar.

According to a handout, he made these remarks while addressing the closing ceremony of the two-day Thar Sports Festival organized by the Sindh government’s Department of sports and youth affairs at the Marvi sports ground in Mithi.

He stated that the Thar Festival will prove to be highly beneficial for the people of Thar, especially for students. He expressed his happiness at seeing a large number of boys and girls from the area participating in the festival.

Lashari added that the event will help young athletes of Thar to compete with athletes from across the country.

He emphasized that by promoting local sports in Thar, the government aims to give them international recognition. He also mentioned that the tradition of horse and camel racing was fading but would be revived, with competitions organized in every district of Sindh.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Haleem Jageerani said that Tharparkar was a relatively underdeveloped district, but the district administration was making strong efforts to bring it to the path of development. He assured that the children of Thar would be provided with opportunities and facilities for sports.

At the ceremony, Secretary Abdul Aleem Lashari distributed trophies, cash prizes of over five lakh rupees, and certificates to the winning and runner-up teams in 12 different sports competitions.