Sindh Government To Initiate Environmental Assessment Of Khapriwala Island

Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:25 PM

Sindh government to initiate environmental assessment of Khapriwala island

Sindh Department of Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development plans to initiate a detailed assessment of Khapriawala island to help protection of its biodiversity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Department of Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development plans to initiate a detailed assessment of Khapriawala island to help protection of its biodiversity.

A meeting chaired by Khan Mohammad Mahar, provincial secretary of the department, here on Thursday decided that urgent steps be taken for conservation of varied species of sea creature and terrestrial animals existent in the island located at a distance of 1.5 Km from Ibrahim Hyderi.

Wildlife experts present on the occasion mentioned that the area is known for a fish known as dust skipper, that survives both on land and in water while giant tortoise is also peculiar to the site.

It was decided that immediate measures are needed to ensure protection of these species presumably threatened due to change in climatic condition and environmental degradation.

The island spread over an area of 25 Kms is also home to a small fishing community that too needed urgent intervention to improve their life quality.

The said measures were said to ultimately help projection of a site as a protected zone for the habitat.

