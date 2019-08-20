Sindh government to set up complaint cell against cooperative societies

(@imziishan)

Sindh Minister for Commerce ,Trade and Cooperative Societies, Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo has said that a complaint cell is going to be established to redress the grievances regarding cooperative societies

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th August, 2019) Sindh Minister for Commerce ,Trade and Cooperative Societies, Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo has said that a complaint cell is going to be established to redress the grievances regarding cooperative societies.He said this while talking to different delegations , who called him on at his office on Tuesday.He said that the provincial government is committed to provide relief to the people.

A number of complaints are being received and considering the situation, it is a must to address them on priority basis'.

Dharejo said that that the matter should be streamed lined . He asked officers to work hard and facilitate people at all levels, adding that assuming the charge of the ministry, he would pay surprise visits to offices and he would take strict action against those who did not follow the office decorum."Very soon I would hold meeting with industrialists to know their issues and I would try to resolve their issues on priority basis", he added.