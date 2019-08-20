UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Government To Set Up Complaint Cell Against Cooperative Societies

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 09:54 PM

Sindh government to set up complaint cell against cooperative societies

Sindh Minister for Commerce ,Trade and Cooperative Societies, Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo has said that a complaint cell is going to be established to redress the grievances regarding cooperative societies

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th August, 2019) Sindh Minister for Commerce ,Trade and Cooperative Societies, Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo has said that a complaint cell is going to be established to redress the grievances regarding cooperative societies.He said this while talking to different delegations , who called him on at his office on Tuesday.He said that the provincial government is committed to provide relief to the people.

A number of complaints are being received and considering the situation, it is a must to address them on priority basis'.

Dharejo said that that the matter should be streamed lined . He asked officers to work hard and facilitate people at all levels, adding that assuming the charge of the ministry, he would pay surprise visits to offices and he would take strict action against those who did not follow the office decorum."Very soon I would hold meeting with industrialists to know their issues and I would try to resolve their issues on priority basis", he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Turkish Lira Commerce All Government

Recent Stories

US Homeland Secretary to Visit Panama for Talks on ..

20 seconds ago

Turkey to Prevent US From Turning Safe Zone in Nor ..

24 seconds ago

Violence in Aden Risks Spilling Over to Other Part ..

26 seconds ago

Bodies recovered near Greek island after chopper c ..

29 seconds ago

Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Over Kashmir Cros ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistani, French Foreign Ministers Discuss Kashmi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.