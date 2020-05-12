Sindh Government to utilize all resources in combating locust swarms: Sindh Agriculture Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahu

Sindh Agriculture Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahu vowed to utilize all available resources in combating locust swarms that involved in devastating the standing crops in the province

The experts predicted ten times high breeding of locust this year therefore the months of June, July and August are crucial to stop breeding of locusts before implanting major crops of cotton and rice in Sindh, the minister emphasized this while presiding over meeting of the officers at the office of Sindh Agriculture Extension here at Shahbaz Building on Tuesday.

The stoppage of locusts breeding could be effective in desert areas, therefore the provincial government has decided to initiate immediate steps in this regard with utilization of all available resources, the minister said and asked the officers concerned to realize their responsibility and employ their experience in meeting out the challenge of combating locusts breeding in desert areas of Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirablad and Sukkur divisions.

He also underlined the need of launching mass campaign in print and electronic media for creating awareness among people as well as highlighting their efforts in this regard, He also emphasized the need of forming an effective system for resolving the issues of growers community.

Later, talking to media persons, the minister said that after COVID-19, the locusts swarms is the second major issue of the country which needs to be address in effective manner. He said that different agriculture related world organizations had issued warning in this regard and there is the need to take effective measures in meeting this challenge.

Apart from 57 anti-locusts teams, he informed that the provincial government had formed 41 more teams for combating locusts swarm. Efforts are being made to form taluka level teams with required facilities so that the situation could be tackled in effective manner, he said and added that the provincial government has also established a helpline to facilitate the growers in this regard.