Sindh Government Urged To Expedite Implementation Of HBW Act

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 07:44 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Members of District Action Committee (DAC) involved in implementation of UN-Women supported project for "Empowerment of Home Based Women Workers (HBW) and Excluded Groups in Sindh" here on Thursday called upon the authorities to expedite implementation of related laws.

DAC members, comprising labour leaders, women rights activists, lawyers and journalists attending the monthly meeting organised by HomeNet Pakistan and Aurat Foundation-Karachi registered with concern the situation hampering efforts aimed at upliftment of the working community.

Appreciating role played by HomeNet Pakistan and Aurat Foundation as the implementing partners of the project, they demanded that all other like minded groups must join the campaign to help achieve its objective.

It was observed with deep concern that the issue remains low in the priorities of those at helm of affairs and that sincerity and commitment to implement Sindh Home Based Workers Act was registered to be lacking at almost every level.

Naheed Syed, representing HomeNet Pakistan, said the UN-Women project focus on the integrated approach to economically and socially empower 5,000 women HBWs and excluded groups in Karachi and Thatta.

"Over all objectives revolves around advocacy with government of Sindh for the effective implementation of HBWs policy and adoption of legislation," she said.

Mehnaz Rehman, Resident Director, Aurat Foundation - Karachi said the efforts also encompasses registration; strengthening and enhancing HBWs and excluded groups through skill and capacity development to acquire social security/microfinance/market outreach .

Participants of the meeting discussed in detail the progress made during past one year and observed that base line coupled with measures adopted to bring to fore the excluded communities as well women contributing to the economy from the four walls of their homes must be adequately facilitated by each and every stakeholder.

